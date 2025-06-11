2,650 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.