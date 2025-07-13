Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 167.3% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.