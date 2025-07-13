Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 90.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $299,225.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,830.80. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.96 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

