Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Raised by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,896 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,632,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

