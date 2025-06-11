15,187 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APOC. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,202,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA APOC opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct

The Innovator 6mo Apr/Oct (APOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure APOC was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Apr/Oct (NYSEARCA:APOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Apr/Oct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.