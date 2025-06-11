Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $388,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.