Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $66.52 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

