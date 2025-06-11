Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3%

OBDC stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

