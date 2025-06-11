Erik Hellum Sells 3,104 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $21,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 738,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,773. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Erik Hellum sold 4,591 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $32,504.28.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Erik Hellum sold 17,305 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $121,135.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Down 0.7%

Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Townsquare Media from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on TSQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 73.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Townsquare Media by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 1,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.