Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Senior Officer Acquires C$19,500.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mathew Wong bought 15,000 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 1.5%

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

