Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 440.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

