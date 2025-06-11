Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $141.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.08.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,988,000 after buying an additional 375,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

