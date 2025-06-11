Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $85.82

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

KMX stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CarMax by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 354,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

