Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $302.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $152.30 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

