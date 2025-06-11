Dominic Piscitelli Sells 2,600 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $26,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,681.64. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dominic Piscitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Dominic Piscitelli sold 300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

ORIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.