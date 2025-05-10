91,710 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,710 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.