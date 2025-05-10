Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Cut by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NIO by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 111,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

