Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $658,000 Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

