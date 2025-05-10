Glenorchy Capital Ltd Purchases 16,901 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMHI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

