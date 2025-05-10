50,000 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Bought by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Hallador Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $657.96 million, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.