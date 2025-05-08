iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,932 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.52. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.