Glenorchy Capital Ltd Buys 22,096 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima accounts for 3.4% of Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.