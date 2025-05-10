Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLUT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.28.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.09. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $299.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

