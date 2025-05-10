SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

