Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.61% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

