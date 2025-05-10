Centiva Capital LP Lowers Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

