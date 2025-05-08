Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Bought by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

