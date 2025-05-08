DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 145.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,446 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares in the company, valued at $554,550.54. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.