iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 164,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 191,921 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

