Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,352 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Terex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,917,000 after buying an additional 1,272,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This represents a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

TEX opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.