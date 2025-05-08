Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 300 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $189.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.99. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.43. The firm has a market cap of $254.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

