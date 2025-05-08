AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,012 shares during the period. AxoGen accounts for approximately 3.5% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of AxoGen worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 530,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AxoGen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,835. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $744.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

