Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Acquires 367,500 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments accounts for approximately 9.7% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $260,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

