Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,306.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

