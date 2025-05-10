45,715 Shares in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSUN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Firstsun Capital Bancorp

In other Firstsun Capital Bancorp news, insider Mollie H. Carter bought 1,025,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,700,490. This trade represents a -285.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Fleshood purchased 2,000 shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,529. This represents a 4,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

FSUN opened at $36.39 on Friday. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $45.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.11 million. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Further Reading

