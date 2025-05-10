Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,720 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $4.33 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of -0.01.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

