Bokf Na Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after buying an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $68.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

