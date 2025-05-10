Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6,358.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.78 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

