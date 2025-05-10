Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Douglas Elliman worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOUG. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

