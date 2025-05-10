Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,467 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $72,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OBDC. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

