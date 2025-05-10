Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 4,804 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

