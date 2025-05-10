Bokf Na Trims Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,091 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $392,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,420. This trade represents a 20.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,782 shares of company stock worth $3,167,399. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

