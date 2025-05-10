Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $77,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.