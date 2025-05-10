Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 81.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2,129.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $4.48 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

