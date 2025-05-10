Bokf Na Lowers Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

