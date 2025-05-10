Bokf Na Has $572,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

OTTR stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

