Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3821 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a 43.8% increase from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 2.3 %

GOFPY stock opened at C$11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.98. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$7.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.75.

Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

