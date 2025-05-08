Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (GOFPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3821 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This is a 43.8% increase from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Down 2.3 %
GOFPY stock opened at C$11.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.98. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 1 year low of C$7.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.75.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
