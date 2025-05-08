ANTA Sports Products Limited Declares Dividend of $1.18 (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Monday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDF opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

