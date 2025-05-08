ANTA Sports Products Limited Declares Dividend of $1.18 (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Monday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of ANPDF opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $13.97.
About ANTA Sports Products
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Uber’s Earnings Offer Clues on the Stock and Broader Economy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Institutions Skipped the Rally: Where the Money Went
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.