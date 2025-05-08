Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 29th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

