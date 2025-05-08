Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $693.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

