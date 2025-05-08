Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $693.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Uber’s Earnings Offer Clues on the Stock and Broader Economy
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.